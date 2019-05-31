SEATTLE — New Kids on the Block | Tacoma Dome June 1

Well, they're not new, and they're certainly not kids anymore. 80's boy band New Kids on The Block bring their Mixtape Tour to the Tacoma Dome this Saturday night.

West Side Story | 5th Avenue Theatre May 31 - June 23

It's a Broadway classic based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The 5th Avenue theater’s production of West Side Story will feature a cast of 44 local performers. The run starts Friday and goes till June 23rd.

Brandi Carlile | Gorge Amphitheatre June 1

She stole the show at the year's Grammy awards. Local singing sensation Brandie Carlile is celebrating her birthday this weekend with a show she's calling, Echoes Through the Canyon, featuring a headlining set from Carlile, as well as very special guests: Emmylou Harris and Neko Case. The show happens on Saturday at the Gorge in George.

