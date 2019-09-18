BELLEVUE, Wash. — When you ask Boys & Girls Club members Kaitlyn Nyangate and Jonny Tran what they want their futures to look like, they both have a solid picture:

"I really enjoy editing a lot, and maybe this is something I want to get into more,” said Kaitlyn, who’s 17 and a senior in high school.

"A photographer or videographer, the second one would be like architecture,” said Jonny. "I'm also learning how to do audio production."

That clear vision is thanks in part to the Boys & Girls Club of Bellevue: both kids are members.

"I actually think the Bellevue Boys and Girls Club is the best-kept secret in town,” said president Tim Motts as the place began to buzz at about 2:30 pm as kids began streaming in from local schools.

Over eleven-thousand kids a year benefit from after-school programs here that include homework help, art creation, gym time, or just socializing -- all in a safe, positive setting.

More than a million dollars worth of scholarships ensure that this place can welcome all kids, regardless of family income.

And there's a way you can help keep these doors open to everyone: by contributing online during 'Great Futures Day' on October 10th.

"We're really excited about Great Futures Day - it's really an opportunity for the community of Bellevue and anyone who supports kids throughout our community to really advocate for and support the kids who can't afford the Boys and Girls Club on a daily basis," said Motts.

Talk to anyone who comes here, and it's clear this is more than just a 'club'. It's a positive place for kids.

“I call it my second family basically,” said Kaitlyn.

Jonny added: "It gives a second home to children like, for me, my household is somewhat broken. I live in an apartment, it's not that fun in there sometimes. But with the Boys & Girls Club that was a place where I could get my help and have fun.”

Boys & Girls Club of Bellevue President Tim Motts shoots some pool with a member

Anne Erickson

Tim Motts said this when asked what he enjoys most about leading the Boys & Girls Club of Bellevue:

"Every day you get to walk through these doors and maybe reset their hopes and opportunities, and you're able to provide them a different lot in life than maybe they would normally be able to have. So if that doesn't get you up and excited in life, I don't think that anything will."

October 10th is Great Futures Day, and you can support the Boys & Girls Club of Bellevue right now by going to www.bgcbellevue.org/greatfuturesday

