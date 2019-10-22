KIRKLAND, Wash. — Bottle & Bull is a Kirkland restaurant with a literary twist- the food and drinks there are inspired by the life of Ernest Hemingway!

This 21-and-up bar and restaurant serves dishes with French, Spanish and Cuban inspiration- all places that Hemingway frequented.

You'll find dishes like burrata and pork belly, and house-made orecchiette pasta with arugula and basil-pesto. The drinks are also inspired by Hemingway. One of the drinks, the Green Isaac Special, comes from a Hemingway short story.

This spot isn't just for bookworms, though- although it would be great place to grab a drink and sit down for a good read! This is a great spot for a delicious dinner, or a classy, cozy happy hour.

Bottle & Bull is open every day of the week, from 3pm until late. Also, check out their bar if you visit. It's a Brunswick Backbar, the Empire, that was made between 1890-1905!

Bottle & Bull | (425) 298-4972 | 105 Lake St, Kirkland

