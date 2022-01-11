Bothell singer Jaeden Luke talks about being on 'The Voice'

He's moved on to the Battle Rounds. #k5evening

BOTHELL, Wash. — "The singing bug first bit me when I was nine years old. My parents gave me every single Beatles CD ever," said Jaeden Luke from Bothell, Washington. "I was just like, one day I want to be like, as cool as Paul McCartney. And so, I just learned guitar. And then from there I just always had songs to write and to sing. And it kind of just took off from there."

"I love to sing and write because I'm just such a storyteller at heart. And I love to be able to express something that's on my heart and have someone else like feel something special."



Though singing and songwriting have always been a part of his life, being on a reality TV music show was not something he sought out.



"I honestly wasn't planning to like tryout for 'The Voice.' I wasn't really like much into singing shows my whole life," Jaeden said. "Then like months and months and months later, got the call saying I was going down there."

"Definitely part of me was like, this is so surreal. Like, I've been watching the show forever, you know, and now I'm walking onto the stage and seeing all four of them turn around. I'm like, oh, you know, here we go.”