Bothell singer Jaeden Luke talks about being on 'The Voice'

BOTHELL, Wash. — "The singing bug first bit me when I was nine years old. My parents gave me every single Beatles CD ever," said Jaeden Luke from Bothell, Washington. "I was just like, one day I want to be like, as cool as Paul McCartney. And so, I just learned guitar. And then from there I just always had songs to write and to sing. And it kind of just took off from there."
"I love to sing and write because I'm just such a storyteller at heart. And I love to be able to express something that's on my heart and have someone else like feel something special."
Though singing and songwriting have always been a part of his life, being on a reality TV music show was not something he sought out.
"I honestly wasn't planning to like tryout for 'The Voice.' I wasn't really like much into singing shows my whole life," Jaeden said. "Then like months and months and months later, got the call saying I was going down there."
"Definitely part of me was like, this is so surreal. Like, I've been watching the show forever, you know, and now I'm walking onto the stage and seeing all four of them turn around. I'm like, oh, you know, here we go.”
Jaeden credits his parents for much of his success.
"My parents have been like, the most supportive, for sure. Without them, I wouldn't be able to do any of this. They've always, always given me a place and an opportunity to succeed. And always just gave me that support, to know that, you know, know that I could do this."
"He's really a beautiful soul,” said Sonja Garmanian, Jaeden's mom. “And he's bringing that to everything he does every day. And it's such a pleasure for my husband and I and his sister to watch him blossom and grow into the man that God intended him to be. And he's stepping up to it. And I'm so proud of him."
So no matter how he does on "The Voice," this won't be the last we hear from Jaeden Luke.
"I just kind of want to say yes to everything and hopefully, wherever that goes, I will just be ready for it"
