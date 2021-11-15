Bothell food truck grills Dandy Dogs - 2021's Best

These hot dogs are in high demand, and they come with a side of Aloha. #k5evening

BOTHELL, Wash. — Dandy Dogs is the winner of Best Food Truck in 2021's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.



Ashley and Dallas Wilson and sometimes, their twins Brody and Bentley, do what they call the 'Hot Dog Dance' from a parking lot in Bothell seven days a week. The twins came up with the term, Dallas explains:

"Hot Dog Dance is a little character by our window, when the sun hits it, it does a little dance, so the kids refer to Dandy Dogs as 'The Hotdog Dance'," he said. The little dancing plastic guy also kind of looks like Dallas, he doesn't mention that though.

When asked to elaborate about the truck's official name — Dandy Dogs, Dallas has a simple explanation: "They're Dandy because they're delicious hot dogs."

Ashley adds: "We've been here since 2014 and my husband and I just bring the Aloha Spirit and we really just like to barbecue with our friends all day"

The dogs and buns are grilled, and the Aloha is authentic.

Ashley and Dallas came here from Maui - and so do some of their recipes, like the baked beans - a recipe from Dallas' mom - that sell out daily.

They also have a secret menu - the Marshall Dog has homemade baked beans and chese, there's a coleslaw dog that's self-explanatory, and their bestseller is a bacon dog with cream cheese and grilled onion.

Eleven condiments and tons of toppings from jalapenos to banana peppers to sauerkraut make the dogs even dandier.

And the steady stream of customers that line up for these dogs with a slightly smokey bite from the grill proves that this place has earned this year's title as the Best Food Truck in Western Washington.