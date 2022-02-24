Bop to the beat with Bad Bunny and Bieber - What's Up This Week

See the two pop icons live in Tacoma and Seattle. #k5evening

Motorcycles on ice, the Latin American idol, a carnival of cocktails, and... Justin Bieber. Here's What's Up This Week.

Xtreme Ice Racing / Feb. 26 / Angel Of The Winds Arena

No brakes. No gears. No problem. Xtreme International Ice Racing will feature the top professional riders from around the world racing on motorcycles and ATVs on a thick and slick sheet of ice. The wheels start spinning this Saturday night at Angel Of the Winds Arena in Everett.



Bad Bunny / March 1 / Climate Pledge Arena

He’s one of the biggest names in Latin music. Puerto Rico’s own Bad Bunny is bringing his latest tour to Seattle. Bunny’s been the top-selling Latin artist for the last three years. You can see him when he hops into Climate Pledge Arena on March 1.



Seattle Cocktail Week / Feb. 26 - March 6

Feel like raising a glass or two? Seattle Cocktail Week is a celebration of the city’s thriving cocktail scene. The best bars and liquor brands will come together for several events around the city. It runs Feb. 27 to March 6.



Justin Bieber / Feb. 26 / Tacoma Dome