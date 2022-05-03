Bone-chilling temperatures are key to health at new Seattle wellness spa

Restore Hyper Wellness in University Village features everything from cryotherapy to IV infusions. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Wellness comes in all forms, and a new spa in Seattle’s University Village offers a wide variety of adventurous options.

At Restore Hyper Wellness, treatments range from hour-long IV drips to three minutes in a cryotherapy chamber.

General Manager Travis Madison said the key is finding what works for individual needs.

"A lot of what we do is preventative, so a lot of people come in looking for immunity, or they're dealing with inflammation, or they're just trying to improve the appearance of their skin,” he said. "What's unique is that we offer a lot of different things that some places do, but we offer it in one place."

"Most cryo options you see are powered by nitrogen, but for us it's a fully electric machine,” Madison said. "When you open the door and the vapor comes out, it's usually quite intimidating."

The chamber, which is large enough for several people, is chilled to roughly -150 degrees.

Guests are provided with long socks, slippers, gloves, and an ear/nose mask for safety and stand in the chamber for a maximum of three minutes. Cold therapy can help reduce pain, optimize sleep, and boost energy.

Safety is top of mind, so every guest is given a medical evaluation — including a telemedicine consultation — and must be cleared for treatment.

"The whole goal for us, outside of being as safe as possible, is customizing whatever we can to better suit your lifestyle,” Madison said.

Treatment is available a la carte, packaged, through a monthly subscription or unlimited plans.

Madison, who was an athlete and transitioned to Restore after working in fitness, said he’s experienced results first-hand.

"You have people who are working so much or putting so much stress on their bodies, that we ignore recovery. I think including this into people's daily lives would make a huge difference,” he said.

Restore Hyper Wellness is located at 4610 25th Ave. N.E. in Seattle and is open seven days a week.

There are also locations in Kirkland and Issaquah.