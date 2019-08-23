Boeing Classic - Snoqualmie Ridge, August 23 – 25

Some of the best golfers in the world are playing through our area. The 15th annual Boeing Classic will bring together senior PGA pros for exciting rounds of top-notch golf. The tournament tees of Friday and runs through Sunday at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.



The Groove Surfers - Hard Rock Cafe, August 24

They love to play music as much as they like having fun. Classic rock cover band The Groove Surfers bring their tunes and their fun vibes to the Hard Rock Cafe in Seattle Saturday, August 24.



The Wood Brothers - Woodland Park Zoo, August 25

If you like your music on the folky side the Nashville based trio The Wood Brothers perform on Sunday, August 25th at Woodland Park Zoo.



Styx - Emerald Queen Casino, August 23

They were one of the biggest arena rock acts in the world. Styx brings their huge setlist of hits to the Emerald Queen Casino on Friday night.