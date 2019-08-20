SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Rumble at the Ridge is the Boeing Classic's kick-off to a fun week of golf at The Snoqualmie Ridge Golf Course. This year, 36 celebrities, including Former Seahawks, Mariners, and SuperSonics, were split into teams of four to 'tee it up' for charity.

Between putts, KING 5 Evening host Saint Bryan talked to 3 of the players -- Lofa Tatupu, Steve Largent, and Jim Zorn.

Tatupu is still built like the Seahawks linebacker who made 10 career interceptions. Bryan can almost relate -- although his interceptions were in 8th grade.

Largent's team of four had an early lead. He said he never really lost that sense of competition as a former professional athlete. He even competes with his wife over the most random things: "From how fast we eat dinner to anything we do."

Zorn's group can't get a putt to drop on the ninth hole. Bryan recommended picking up the golf ball and throwing it in the hole. "I have done that when nobody's looking," Zorn said, "It still hasn't gone very far and it hasn't counted."

