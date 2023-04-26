The Seattle woman who made her living at the sharp end of an arrow - Evening Rewind

Naked and unafraid, she risked it all for fame and fortune. #king5evening

SEATTLE — Bob Markworth was one of the greatest archers who ever lived. Back in 1994, he got some help from a brave and beautiful assistant to take his act to the next level.

“What if he hits me in the head? What if he hits me in the face?” said the woman, who made a living out of nearly dying, “I never think about it.”

Her name was Tygerr. Just Tygerr. It was the only name on her official ID.

“She sees it just as, 'this is fun,'” Markworth said.

Tygerr said she'd never been scared, calling Markworth "the best in the world.”

You’d have to be overflowing with confidence to play Tygerr's part in that act: having her clothes shot off with arrows.

“I’ve been thinking about doing a strip act, you know, stripping a girl with a bow and arrow, for many, many years,” Markworth said.

It all started with that humble dream.

“And, bang, here it is,” Markworth said.

On an elaborate set populated by medieval fantasy characters, Markworth played the gallant hero who freed a peasant beauty with some well-placed trick shots. Then he took aim at the evil queen, played by Tygerr.

The pair were involved in a confrontation, then the clothes started coming off.”

“It’s kind of a ‘shock’ thing,” Markworth said.

His shots came within a fraction of an inch of Tygerr’s body, deftly removing her rip-away wardrobe.

“My first top comes off. And the other one comes off, and then the skirt comes off,” she said, “and then there’s the finale, which is a surprise, so I won’t tell you.”

Use your imagination.

The daredevil duo hoped to hit the big time once and for all.

“We will be based in Vegas,” Tygerr said, “and I will be a big centerfold star.”

The American dream doesn’t get much bigger than that.

Ten years after appearing on KING 5’s “Evening,” Bob Markworth became one of the oldest contestants ever on “America’s Got Talent.” He passed away earlier this year at the age of 86.