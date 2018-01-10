Hasbro--also known as the toy company responsible for making your childhood--has just released a line of parody games which are basically adult-y upgrades to the originals.

Our personal favorite, "The Game Of Life: Quarter Life Crisis Edition" lets players move around the board, facing painfully realistic scenarios like paying off student loans while working two jobs, all while attempting to overcome the overhanging loom of existential despair.

The first player who manages to pay off their "soul-crushing" 500 thousand dollars of debt wins!

Better yet, Hasbro's releasing other parodies of your old favorites. "Botched Operation," "Sorry! Not Sorry!," "Mystery Date: Catfished," and "Clue: What Happened Last Night? Lost in Vegas" will all be available for purchase later this month to revive your next wine and game night.

