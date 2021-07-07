Cheers! Happy hour and live music returns to Seattle

Evening's Extreme Jose checks in with two fan-favorite dive bars open again after over a year of being boarded up. #k5evening

SEATTLE — For more than a year now, bars and restaurants around Seattle have had to find creative ways to stay afloat. Included are two fan-favorite dive bars, Tim's Tavern in Greenwood and Blue Moon Tavern in University District.

"Evening" dive bar fanatic Jose Cedeno checked in with both owners amidst the pandemic.

Blue Moon closed on March 12, 2020 and has just recently opened back up. Thanks to loyal customers and a GoFundMe, the tavern was able to survive the months-long closure.

At Tim's Tavern, co-owner Mason Reed recalls the pause on live music was a challenge. "We went from rockin' and rollin' to just not," he recalled.

To keep live music going, the owners set up live streams where local artists would perform live online from their homes. Viewers were encouraged to donate funds to the artists involved.

"Through those live streams we were doing, it led up to our Save Tim's Fest in October which really made the difference in our survival," said Mason.

Now that Tim's has reopened, live music is also back.