SEATTLE — Blue Moon Tavern opened its doors in 1934 and has been rocking ever since. The history of this dive bar is displayed all over the walls, with artwork and photographs of former Blue Moon Tavern owners.

Regulars insist you come to see the place for yourself. With pool, pinball, great draft beer, a big fish on the wall, and a wooden bear, the character of Blue Moon is hard to beat.

"I'm trying to make a mental list of the great dive bars in the city and they're becoming fewer and fewer," said Jason Josephts.

Some people even call Blue Moon Tavern, 'The Land of Misfits Toys'.

"It's sort of the place where if you don't belong, you belong here," said Ian Prebo.

Bands play three or four nights a week when this neighborhood bar turns into a nightclub in the evening hours. Happy Hour runs every day from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with $3.00 Tall Boys and a dollar off drafts and well drinks.

Blue Moon Tavern | 712 NE 45th St. Seattle, WA 98105 | 206-675-9116

