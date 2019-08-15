SEATTLE — Growing up outside London in the late '80's, Sarfraz Manzoor belonged to a minority group: high school kids who love Bruce Springsteen. He's the screenwriter of Blinded By The Light, which follows a British-Pakistani teen inspired by The Boss with parents who just don't understand.

It's an autobiographical comedy with a heart.

"The mother and father in the film, that's pretty much my parents," said Sarfraz.

Caught between two cultures, Sarfraz connected with Springsteen's lyrics of alienation and escape. Over the next 30 years, this fan would go to more than 150 Springsteen concerts and meet the man himself many times.

In 2008 he penned a book about his Springsteen-saturated youth called "Greetings From Bury Park." When he approached Springsteen to show him the book, Sarfraz was surprised to hear he already read it and loved it.

But how about The Boss' thoughts on the film?

"After he saw it, he went up, gave her a kiss, gave her a hug and said, 'Thank you for treating me so beautifully.'"

