SEATTLE — There's no need to count calories when you're using a bicycle to blend your drink. You can try out the blender bike Saturday, March 9th at the culmination of the inaugural Seattle Cocktail Week.

Cocktail District is being called a carnival of cocktails. The event takes place at the Bell Harbor Conference Center and features eight different themed districts. Those include gin gardens, vodka village and whiskey woods. You'll find the blender bike in tiki village.

You'll be able to sip spirits from more than 100 different brands. There will also be demos, competitions and a learning lab where you can expand your cocktail knowledge. And those drinks will pair nicely with food from some of Seattle's best food trucks.

Tickets are still available for the event. Advance tickets are $35.99 and tickets at the door are $50.