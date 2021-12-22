Meet the two young ballerinas playing Clara in 'The Nutcracker' at Seattle's McCaw Hall

When they were cast, it marked the first time two black ballerinas have played the role at Pacific Northwest Ballet. #k5evening

SEATTLE — George Balanchine's “The Nutcracker” is performed 37 times in less than a month by Pacific Northwest Ballet.



It’s a massive undertaking that wouldn't be possible without two little girls: Annalise Dautricourt, age 12, and DianaStarr Robinson, age 11.

They play Clara in rotating performances. While they're only tweens, it's the realization of a lifelong dream.

"I didn't really have a lot of words to express how excited I was feeling because there were a lot of emotions bundled up of happiness and excitement,” Dautricourt said.

Robinson discovered ballet at age two.



"Dancing helps me express my feelings,” she said. "Dance helps me nourish all of that."

Dautricourt was just three years old, and became smitten when – appropriately — she attended "The Nutcracker."



"Right when that curtain goes up, it's very scary,” she said. “But once it all starts, it all feels so real and magical and it almost feels like it's happening to you.”

Booking the role of Clara is an honor for young dancers, but the girls say playing the prominent role also signifies more than personal achievement.

This is the first time in PNB's history both Claras have been played by black ballerinas.



"I feel like I can inspire little girls to do what they want to do, no matter if it's something people say a boy could do or something that people say they can't do because of how they look or what their race is,” Robinson said. "Representation matters."

Dautricourt agreed, adding, "I hope they see that you can do anything you put your mind to."