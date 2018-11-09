SEATTLE — Five simple letters.

"We need to take back the ownership of the word "bitch," says Biscuit Bitch owner Kimmie Spice.

The word is pretty much everywhere you look. It's on the front of the building, on signs posted around the cafe and all over the menu.

"We're proud to be bitches," Spice says.

Loosely defined, Spice says the word describes a strong, confident woman who won't take no for an answer.

The Florida native started Biscuit Bitch nearly a decade ago, and now owns three locations in Seattle's Pioneer Square and Belltown neighborhoods.

Despite the name, the only shock value she was going for was shockingly delicious.

"Comfort food with an experience," Spice says. "We needed something that could just be fun and accessible to everyone."

The menu offerings start with the basics.

"That's the straight-up bitch," Spice explains, "Biscuits and gravy."

Her personal favorite?

"I love the Smokin' Hot Seattle Bitch."

The dish features cream cheese and grilled onions, with a hot link sausage on top.

Spice says their best-seller is called the Gritty Scrambled Cheesy Bitch.

"Cheddar cheese, a scoop of grits, and a scoop of scrambled eggs."

But she's not just trying to change the world of food. She's trying to change the world.

Spice says, "Fair wages and benefits for all of my employees. I think of them first."

Making a difference. One biscuit at a time.

© 2018 KING