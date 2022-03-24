x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

Billie Eilish returns to Seattle for 'Happier Than Ever' tour - What's Up This Week

At 15 years old, Eilish played Seattle for the first time at The Crocodile. Five years later, she's playing two shows at the Climate Pledge Arena. #k5evening
Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019 photo, Billie Eilish performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Eilish will be the first recipient of the Apple Music Award for global artist of the year, one of three honors for the pop singer. Apple announced Monday that Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” has been named album of the year. Eilish and her brother Finneas will also receive songwriter of the year honors. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

Supercross / March 26 / Lumen Field

Let the dirt and wheels fly! Monster Energy's Supercross will be the first time motorbikes have raced in Seattle for almost three years. Twenty-six million pounds of dirt is being hauled in to make a course with air-inducing jumps and super-tight turns. You can watch it in person Saturday night at Lumen Field

Jimmy O. Yang / March 25 - 26 / Suquamish Clearwater Casino 

He's an actor, writer, and great stand-up comedian. Jimmy O. Yang has made a name for himself with his roles in HBO's "Silicon Valley" and Netflix's "Space Force". O. Yang will be doing two stand-up comedy shows Friday and Saturday at Suquamish Clearwater Casino

RELATED: Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe learned a hard lesson about cheese while making 'The Lost City'

The Thin Place Now / April 10 / ACT Theatre 

Want to see a play? "The Thin Place" is described as a haunting and mesmerizing new production that explores the fragile boundary between our world and the next. The show is playing at the ACT Theatre now through April 10. 

Billie Eilish / March 25 & 26 / Climate Pledge Arena 

She's one of the biggest stars in music today. Billie Eilish is coming back to the northwest for the first time since 2019. The 20-year-old pop star will bring her "Happier Than Ever" tour to the Climate Pledge Arena this Friday and Saturday night. 

 KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

In Other News

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe learned a hard lesson about cheese while making 'The Lost City'