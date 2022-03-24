Billie Eilish returns to Seattle for 'Happier Than Ever' tour - What's Up This Week

Supercross / March 26 / Lumen Field
Let the dirt and wheels fly! Monster Energy's Supercross will be the first time motorbikes have raced in Seattle for almost three years. Twenty-six million pounds of dirt is being hauled in to make a course with air-inducing jumps and super-tight turns. You can watch it in person Saturday night at Lumen Field.
Jimmy O. Yang / March 25 - 26 / Suquamish Clearwater Casino
He's an actor, writer, and great stand-up comedian. Jimmy O. Yang has made a name for himself with his roles in HBO's "Silicon Valley" and Netflix's "Space Force". O. Yang will be doing two stand-up comedy shows Friday and Saturday at Suquamish Clearwater Casino.
The Thin Place Now / April 10 / ACT Theatre
Want to see a play? "The Thin Place" is described as a haunting and mesmerizing new production that explores the fragile boundary between our world and the next. The show is playing at the ACT Theatre now through April 10.
Billie Eilish / March 25 & 26 / Climate Pledge Arena
She's one of the biggest stars in music today. Billie Eilish is coming back to the northwest for the first time since 2019. The 20-year-old pop star will bring her "Happier Than Ever" tour to the Climate Pledge Arena this Friday and Saturday night.
