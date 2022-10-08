Evelyn's in Skagit Valley offers up good drinks and an epic patio

Evelyn's Tavern has been bringing locals together for a good time since 1895. #k5evening

CLEAR LAKE, Wash — If you ask about a good watering hole in Skagit County, chances are you'll hear a thing or two about Evelyn’s Tavern. That's because locals have been coming here for years since the place started out in 1895 as part bar, part drugstore.

Now it's 100% a good time waiting to happen. Regular Jane Larrabee keeps coming back for one reason.

"It doesn't matter if you're right or left, old or young, gay or straight, we all get along here."

In addition to the small town and friendly atmosphere, the back patio is a big draw in the summer. The outdoor bar area is decked out with fire pits, horseshoe pits, barbeques, and even hosts an occasional volleyball game.

According to their website, it's the biggest beer garden in the Skagit Valley!

Happy hour kicks off Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. Not only are all drinks $.50 discounted then, but daily specials like $1.50 off microbrews on Mondays and tall boy beers for $2.00 on Tuesdays also hit the menu.

And if you want a bite to eat before washing down those specials, you might be surprised at the menu offerings. You'll find everything from tacos to pizza, and even prime rib on Sundays.

"It's just a great place," head chef Billy Elms said. "A lot of my friends come here, you walk in people know ya. Dogs are welcome back here."