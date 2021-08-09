A meatless take on the classic cheeseburger - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — Many family favorite recipes involve meat. But as plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows us, there's always a meatless option too. Even for the all-American cheeseburger.
My American Guy Cheeseburger Recipe
By Makini Howell
INGREDIENTS
- Burger patties
- 8 slices of cheese
- 1 medium tomato sliced
- A bunch of Grilled onions
- Bread and butter pickles
- 8 or so Lettuce leaves
- Burger sauce
- 1 pack of burger buns
BURGER INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb beyond meat burger
- ½ cup ⅛’’ diced yellow onions
- 1 chopped mushrooms
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- 1-2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoon burger seasoning (recipe follows)
BURGER SEASONING INGREDIENTS
Yield 2 tablespoons +½ teaspoon
- 1 teaspoons paprika
- 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper (freshly ground)
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper or more if you like it spicy
BURGER SAUCE INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup vegan Mayo
- 2 tablespoons yellow or dijon Mustard
- 2 tablespoons sweet relish
- 1 tablespoon Ketchup
- 2 tablespoons Bbq sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix all burger ingredients together and form into 4oz patties.
Heat pan to medium-high. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan.
Once hot, grill patties to your liking about 3-4 minutes per side.
Once patties are cooked through, grill burger buns if desired and build your burgers with all the fixings!
