Evening

A meatless take on the classic cheeseburger - Makini's Kitchen

It's a burger so juicy you won't miss the meat. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Many family favorite recipes involve meat. But as plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows us, there's always a meatless option too. Even for the all-American cheeseburger.

My American Guy Cheeseburger Recipe

By Makini Howell

INGREDIENTS

  • Burger patties
  • 8 slices of cheese
  • 1 medium tomato sliced
  • A bunch of Grilled onions
  • Bread and butter pickles
  • 8 or so Lettuce leaves
  • Burger sauce
  • 1 pack of burger buns

BURGER INGREDIENTS

  • 1 lb beyond meat burger
  • ½ cup ⅛’’ diced yellow onions
  • 1 chopped mushrooms
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
  • 1-2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoon burger seasoning (recipe follows)

BURGER SEASONING INGREDIENTS

Yield 2 tablespoons +½ teaspoon

  • 1 teaspoons paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper (freshly ground)
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper or more if you like it spicy

BURGER SAUCE INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup vegan Mayo
  • 2 tablespoons yellow or dijon Mustard
  • 2 tablespoons sweet relish
  • 1 tablespoon Ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons Bbq sauce

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix all burger ingredients together and form into 4oz patties.
Heat pan to medium-high. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan.
Once hot, grill patties to your liking about 3-4 minutes per side.
Once patties are cooked through, grill burger buns if desired and build your burgers with all the fixings!

