A meatless take on the classic cheeseburger - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — Many family favorite recipes involve meat. But as plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows us, there's always a meatless option too. Even for the all-American cheeseburger.

My American Guy Cheeseburger Recipe

By Makini Howell

Mix all burger ingredients together and form into 4oz patties.

Heat pan to medium-high. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan.

Once hot, grill patties to your liking about 3-4 minutes per side.

Once patties are cooked through, grill burger buns if desired and build your burgers with all the fixings!