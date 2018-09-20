Port Orchard, WA —

Bethel Saloon is located in the Bethel District of Port Orchard this biker bar is full of history. The tavern was added in 1933 after Prohibition and sometime during the 1940's it was converted to a bar and has remained so ever since.

The first thing you will notice as you walk in is that the parking lot is full motorcycles from regulars and the unique skeleton riding a motorcycle on the roof.

Once inside the building definitely has a great old feel, with uneven wood floors and an old wood burning stove.

Two pool tables, dartboards, live music, and plenty of motorcycle memorabilia helps make this unique venue a classic old-school American bar.

Bethel Saloon, 3840 Bethel Rd SE, Port Orchard, WA 98366. Open daily from 10:00 pm to 2:00 am.

