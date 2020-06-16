Race In America: 5 Movies to Watch Now

Seattle Film Critic Tim Hall's film recommendations provide fresh insight into the frustrations driving protests throughout the country

SEATTLE — People seeking fresh insight into the frustrations driving the protests throughout the country are turning to books and movies. We asked Seattle Film Critic Tim Hall for 5 movies he’d recommend for right now.

1. The Hate U Give

Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what's right.

Why Watch? “I picked it because my nephew is 14 and I think about where I was at 14, and what it would be like to have a film walk me through some of the feelings, frustrations, and conversations. The Hate U Give does a really good job of making an issue this serious, really digestible for young teens.” - Tim Hall

Angela’s Take: “It feels so modern and present; and what we’re experiencing right now.”

Where to watch? You Tube, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Hulu

2. If Beale Street Could Talk

A young woman embraces her pregnancy while she and her family set out to prove her childhood friend and lover innocent of a crime he didn't commit.

Why Watch? “It’s just a slice of life with this young black couple growing up and trying to build a life together. It’s based on a James Baldwin book and directed by Barry Jenkins. It’s beautifully shot. The score is beautiful. It’s a beautiful story despite the tragedy it’s wrapped around. Some parts are rough, but I walked away feeling uplifted and hopeful.” - Tim Hall

Where to watch? Hulu, Amazon, You Tube, Google Play

3. I am not your Negro

Director Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished, Remember this House. It is a journey into black history that connects the Civil Rights movement to #Black Lives Matter. Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson.

Why watch? “So much of what James Baldwin says in this film is so poignant and could literally be ripped out of this film and placed on the news today, ” - Tim Hall

Where to Watch? Amazon, You Tube

4. The Black Power Mix Tape 1967-1975

“At the end of the 60s and into the early 70;s, Swedish interest in the U.S. civil rights movement and the U.S. anti-war movement peaked. With a combination of commitment and naivete, Swedish filmmakers traveled across the Atlantic to explore the Black Power Movement, which was being alternately ignored or portrayed in the U.S. media as a violent, nascent terrorist movement.” – PBS.org

Why watch? “A lot of footage I hadn’t seen until this film. It’s a snapshot of the 60s. When I watch, I am reminded so much of what I learned form my parents and what I didn’t learn in school about the 60s…We learn a lot about what to do from where we’ve been.” – Tim Hall

Where to watch? Amazon, Google Play and I Tunes

5. BlacKKKlansman

Based on the true story of Ron Stallworth who becomes the first African American detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department. But his arrival is greeted with skepticism and open hostility by the department’s rank and file. Undaunted, Stallworth resolves to make a name for himself and a difference in his community, by setting out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the KKK.

Why watch: “Spike does a great job of connecting yesterday to today.” – Tim Hall

Where to watch: Amazon, Hulu, HBO Now

ANGELA’S PICKS

Most of my movie selections are based on true stories and are relevant to all of the conversations we are having today. Through these stories, you’ll also find ways to take action.

1. Just Mercy, "“Just Mercy” is based on the powerful and thought-provoking true story of young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. Starring Michael B. Jordan and Oscar winners Jamie Foxx (“Ray,” “Baby Driver,” “Django: Unchained”) and Brie Larson (“Room,” “Short Term 12,” “Captain Marvel”)

2. 13TH - Netflix, "In this thought-provoking documentary, scholars, activists and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom."

3. When They See Us - Netflix, "Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they're falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park. Based on the true story. Starring: Asante Blackk, Caleel Harris, Ethan Herisse. Creators: Ava DuVernay

