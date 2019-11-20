SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snoqualmie Ice Cream was voted Best Locally Made Ice Cream in 2019's Best of Western Washington viewers choice poll.

The adorable pints are recognizable in every freezer aisle. Even the name is truly Washington - Snoqualmie Ice Cream. Chances are, you've had a scoop- and if you haven't, get on it.

In 1997, Snoqualmie Ice Cream owners Barry and Shahnaz- a married couple- started small.

"The first year we sold 2000 pints, so really really tiny," Barry says. "So Shahnaz and I, we didn't have any employees for the first years. So we did everything. Make ice cream at night, deliver during the way, make ice cream at night..."

Now, years later, they're growing and thriving as a purveyor of frosty treats, and they're giving back to smaller ice cream startups because of their small start.

You can grab a cone from their Maltby scoop shop, or grab a pint at dozens of stores throughout Washington.

And, coming soon, Snoqualmie ice cream bars! They just installed a brand new Italian ice cream machine, so they'll be churning those out soon.

Snoqualmie Ice Cream | 360-668-8535 | 21106 86th Ave SE, Snohomish

