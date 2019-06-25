SEATTLE — With creative cocktails galore and the rumored best chicken sandwich in Seattle, Ben Paris in the State Hotel is quickly become a hot spot.

One of the defining factors of Ben Paris is its Bar Manager, Abigail Gullo. Gullo is a master mixologist who's worked in New York, New Orleans, and now in Seattle. She's won numerous awards throughout the years, and now calls Ben Paris home.

You'll find drinks like the Gin Griffey Juniper on the cocktail menu, which is not only a play on Ken Griffey Jr.'s name, but a delicious gin cocktail filled with flowers and fruit.

The Gin Griffey Juniper is both punny and delicious!

KING 5

Ben Paris is also doing a special cocktail for Pride month. All proceeds from the Lavender Menace go to the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ youth.

The Lavender Menace is a special cocktail for pride- all proceeds from the drink will go to the Trevor Project.

KING 5

If you need some sustenance with your beverages, Ben Paris has a menu filled with elevated American classics. They serve the full gamut of meals, from breakfast to dinner- including brunch.

One of the customer favorites is the Fried Chicken Sandwich, served for lunch. It comes with Napa cabbage kimchi, pickled cucumber, sriracha mayo, and some crispy fries.

The Ben Paris chicken sandwich is quite popular. And it doesn't skimp!

KING 5

It's worth noting that Ben Paris was named after Ben Paris, a Seattle businessman and sportsman who had his own Ben Paris restaurant in 1930. He also owned a restaurant in the historic Eitel Building- which just so happens to now house the State Hotel.

Ben Paris | 206-513-7303 | 130 Pike St, Seattle

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.