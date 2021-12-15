Ben Affleck talks parenting and 'The Tender Bar'

SEATTLE — It hasn’t opened in theaters yet, but “The Tender Bar” has already yielded a Golden Globe nomination for Ben Affleck.
He received the nod for Best Supporting Actor in recognition of his work as Charlie, an uncle who seems to have all the answers for a nephew in need of male role models.
Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to Affleck and his young co-star, Daniel Ranieri.
HOLCOMB: "Which of Uncle Charlie's characteristics do you feel like you most relate to, and which do you aspire to?"
AFFLECK: "It's interesting, because in some ways the things you relate to are the things you aspire to, because they're the things I really care about. So I care about doing them well, and when I'm not doing them well, I want to do them better. It's combined, you know what I mean? The things we connect to are the things we want to do or the things we push ourselves to get better at. The affection and care and love he has for this kid is so present and it's very present in my own life, it's what I think about most of the time. What it means to be a father, how well am I parenting my children, could I be doing it better. I mean, it probably drives my kids crazy a little bit. (laughter)”
HOLCOMB: "Daniel, what is your best memory of Ben, on-set but off-camera?"
RANIERI: "Everything! I don't know. Everything."
“The Tender Bar” is rated R. It opens in select theaters December 17 and streams on Amazon Prime January 7, 2022.
