Ben Affleck talks parenting and 'The Tender Bar'

AFFLECK: "It's interesting, because in some ways the things you relate to are the things you aspire to, because they're the things I really care about. So I care about doing them well, and when I'm not doing them well, I want to do them better. It's combined, you know what I mean? The things we connect to are the things we want to do or the things we push ourselves to get better at. The affection and care and love he has for this kid is so present and it's very present in my own life, it's what I think about most of the time. What it means to be a father, how well am I parenting my children, could I be doing it better. I mean, it probably drives my kids crazy a little bit. (laughter)”



HOLCOMB: "Daniel, what is your best memory of Ben, on-set but off-camera?"