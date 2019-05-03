SEATTLE — Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac star in a new Netflix film opening in theaters before it streams worldwide.

Triple Frontier is about a team of former Special Forces operatives who’ve had a difficult time re-assimilating to civilian life. They reunite to pull off a dangerous heist: taking down a drug kingpin and stealing hundreds of millions of dollars.

Underlying all the action is a sense of deep loyalty and camaraderie. Affleck and Isaac said a sense of teamwork factored into their own lives in more relateable ways, at young ages.

AFFLECK: “My little league team when I was a kid, I took it very seriously. In fact I just started coaching my son's little league team and it was really sweet to see. ‘Okay this is your uniform, you're responsible for this,’ and he was like - it was like I was giving him his first light saber, you know? He was like, ‘Ahhh!’ It was really sweet. It reminded me of how utterly serious I took little league baseball."

ISAAC: "We moved so much when I was little, I was never part of any teams. It wasn't really until middle school where I had a band, and then that became my team, you know? Because we were all kind of outcasts and weird, so together we felt very strong and powerful, making horrible music with each other (laughter)."

Triple Frontier opens at Landmark Crest in Shoreline on March 6 and streams worldwide on Netflix March 13.