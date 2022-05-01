Beloved 'Peanuts' gang comes alive on the Village Theatre Stage in 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown'

The musical, based on the "Peanuts" comic strip, explores a day in the life of Charlie Brown with doses of inspiration along the way. #k5evening

The musical, "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown," is a classic that once appeared on Broadway, and is inspired by the famous "Peanuts" comic strip, created by Charles M. Schultz.

"Peanuts" may be more than seventy years old, but the stories remain relatable.

"You're gonna get nuggets of 'Peanuts' and Charlie Brown, the red dog house, and Snoopy's bowl. We kept those nuggets for die-hard fans, but we're also bringing them into a new world. A 2022 world," explained the musical's director Jimmy Shields.

Shields is a multi-talented artist, who got his start singing and doing choreography in Tacoma, where he grew up. Eventually, he moved into the director's chair.

He says it was important to him that this show have a strong message for adults and kids alike.

"It's about discovering who we are in a positive manner," Shields shared. "The question that I pose is, 'Who were we before the world got to us?' It's that journey of rediscovering for adults, and for kids, saying, 'Don't lose it.'"