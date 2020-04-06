Belltown bar opens boozey lemonade stand for mixed drinks to-go

The Screwdriver recently opened their 21-and-over take on a lemonade stand

SEATTLE — Since Washington's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order went into effect, restaurants and bars across the state have been struggling to stay afloat. However, in mid-May, the Liquer & Cannabis Board made it legal to sell mixed drinks to-go -- as long as they remain in a sealed container.

Many bars are now making and offering cocktail to-go kits -- turning normal people into home-bartenders.

Screwdriver Bar in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood found a fun & unique way to sell their booze: through a sidewalk lemonade stand.

"Times are tough," said Chris Jones. "This is just the way that we can pivot and adapt. Staying relevant in non-traditional ways, it feels like Screwdriver still."

Their little black and yellow wooden stand is placed right in the bar's doorway, for any passersby to order as they please.

Items on the menu include to-go slushees, mystery shots & cocktail kits.

"It's really fun and I absolutely love it," Chris said. "Even if we sell 2 kits a day, we're constantly waving and saying hello to people."

A great way to have a fruity drink, soak up the sun & support our local bars!