The local music festival that celebrates women and nonbinary-led bands

Belltown Bloom 2023 is here and ready to rock. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A two-day festival that celebrates women and nonbinary-led bands is returning to Seattle's Belltown neighborhood. The Crocodile will host the 2023 lineup, which includes more than 20 bands on the iconic live music venue's three stages.

“We want to highlight women singer-songwriter storytellers,” said Valerie Topacio from La Fonda. “We would like to create opportunities to break down barriers, to create more of a platform.”

This unique festival started in 2018 as a collaboration between local band La Fonda fronted by two sisters and The Crocodile. The idea was to create a platform for women and nonbinary-led bands with a two-day festival full of music and art.

“Typically people have to go out of their way to find the few bands that are nonbinary or femme-forward,” said Shaina Foley from The Crocodile. “The great thing about this one as well is the blend of a bunch of different styles of music.”

For 2023, the festival will include performances from local, national, and international acts, such as infamous punk rock band L7.

“It's really important to us to make sure that young girls see representations of themselves,” said Topacio.

Concertgoers are free to move from stage to stage to enjoy their favorites bands or meet new ones.