The Best of Bellingham: Make the most of your next trip to the Northern city by the Sea

As the city grows Bellingham becomes more and more a destination spot for foodies. People travel from all over the world to eat at nearby Willows Inn, but these spots are a few favorites among locals.

Camber

Not only does this cafe serve up cute and delicious cups of joe -- they serve up the BEST in Washington, according to Food and Wine magazine. They've been roasting beans since 2015 and offer 5 or more different varieties every day.

Camber | 221 W Holly St, Bellingham, WA 98225

Saltadena

This bakery is run by a woman so devoted to her craft that she has a tattooed stick of butter on her arm. Nancy Stuart has mastered the art of cakemaking with flavors like ‘Sweet Corn and Salted Honey’ and ‘Salt and Pepper’. Customers can also opt to purchase a "Scrappie" for $5 -- cake scraps from the domed tops of layer cakes contained with a scoop of frosting.

Saltadena | 111 W Holly St, Bellingham, WA 98225

Bantam 46

This new dinner spot is HOT and simple. Their sign reads a two word summary of their menu: ‘Chicken. Drinks.’ They do both well, and the cozy interior with an upstairs bar feels like you're in your cool rich uncle's library. Also, the team at Bantam 46 is paid a living wage, so the restaurant is tip-free.

Bantam 46 | 1327 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

Mallard Ice Cream

Mallard is a Bellingham institution that’s been making ice cream for years in small batches, by hand, mostly in single flavors. You can expect intense, pure, and sometimes unusual flavors. Their jalapeno ice cream is green and has flecks of peppers in it -- it’s hot, cold, and delicious.

Mallard Ice Cream | 1323 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

