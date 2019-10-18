The Best of Bellingham: Make the most of your next trip to the Northern city by the Sea

WATCH LIVE
Photo: KING 5
Author: Danielle Pascual, KING 5 Evening
Published: 3:11 PM PDT October 18, 2019
Updated: 3:11 PM PDT October 18, 2019
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Less than two hours away from Seattle is the beautiful city of Bellingham. With Bellingham Bay on one side of town and Mount Baker on the other, it's more than just home to the students of Western Washington University. From a museum that LITERALLY sparks to a burrito with nearly half a million fans, locals and frequent visitors would agree that there are plenty of fun things to see, do and eat in the evergrowing city.

Join Team Evening as we show you a few of many popular spots you might want to keep in mind on your next trip to the "The City of Subdued Excitement!"

EXPLORE

Chapter 1

Where to eat

From a giant burrito to spicy ice cream

As the city grows Bellingham becomes more and more a destination spot for foodies. People travel from all over the world to eat at nearby Willows Inn, but these spots are a few favorites among locals.

Camber

Not only does this cafe serve up cute and delicious cups of joe -- they serve up the BEST in Washington, according to Food and Wine magazine. They've been roasting beans since 2015 and offer 5 or more different varieties every day.

Camber | 221 W Holly St, Bellingham, WA 98225 

Saltadena

This bakery is run by a woman so devoted to her craft that she has a tattooed stick of butter on her arm. Nancy Stuart has mastered the art of cakemaking with flavors like ‘Sweet Corn and Salted Honey’ and ‘Salt and Pepper’. Customers can also opt to purchase a "Scrappie" for $5 -- cake scraps from the domed tops of layer cakes contained with a scoop of frosting.

Saltadena | 111 W Holly St, Bellingham, WA 98225 

Bantam 46

This new dinner spot is HOT and simple. Their sign reads a two word summary of their menu: ‘Chicken. Drinks.’ They do both well, and the cozy interior with an upstairs bar feels like you're in your cool rich uncle's library. Also, the team at Bantam 46 is paid a living wage, so the restaurant is tip-free.

Bantam 46 | 1327 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225 

Mallard Ice Cream

Mallard is a Bellingham institution that’s been making ice cream for years in small batches, by hand, mostly in single flavors. You can expect intense, pure, and sometimes unusual flavors. Their jalapeno ice cream is green and has flecks of peppers in it -- it’s hot, cold, and delicious.

Mallard Ice Cream | 1323 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225 

Chapter 2

Where to drink

Beers abound in 'Brewingham'

Need a pit stop for a drink or two? Bellingham is earning the nickname “Brewingham” for a reason -- there are more than a dozen breweries in the city, producing award-winning beer. Here are just 4 spots that are definitely worth stopping by.

Boundary Bay Brewery

Opened in 1995, Boundary Bay is Bellingham’s oldest craft brewery where the India Pale Ale remains their top-seller. The family-friendly open-air taproom and beer garden are great places to also grab a bite. But the real draw is Boundary Bay's history - they've served their community for nearly a quarter-century.

Boundary Bay Brewery | 1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225 

Twin Sisters Brewing Company

One of the city's newest breweries serves a dozen small-batch beers on tap in wide-open spaces. It's home to one of the largest beer gardens in Washington -- with outdoor games and food service; and a smaller adults-only indoor space focused on beer making.

Twin Sisters Brewing Company | 500 Carolina St, Bellingham, WA 98225

Stone's Throw Brewery

This smaller, intimate spot is the only brewery in Bellingham's Fairhaven District. It’s also unique -- shipping containers house the brew tanks and neighbors helped build the outdoor seating area, which has a cozy backyard feel.

Stone's Throw Brewery | 1009 Larrabee Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225 

Paws For a Beer

This aptly named bar is Bellingham's first and only dog-friendly tavern. They serve local brews, wine, ciders, kombucha and more to humans -- and dog treats are overflowing too. With or without a pup, everyone is welcome! 

Paws For a Beer | 501 Harris Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

Chapter 3

What to do

Lightning bolts and apples

There's more to Bellingham than just the vibrant food and drink scene. You can chill in nature at Whatcom Falls Park or take a stroll alongside Bellingham Bay at Boulevard Park. For views, Chuckanut Drive is a must. But beyond those classics, these interactive attractions are fun for the whole family.

SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention

The "Spark" in this museum's name comes from the many hands-on exhibits that will ignite curiosity. Some are hair raising, using static to literally make a person's hair stand on end. In one display, President John Jenkins plays "Purple Haze" using a florescent light rod and a Tesla Coil -- a bright site that can't be missed!

SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention | 1312 Bay St, Bellingham, WA 98225

U-Pick Apples at Bellewood Acres

A short drive from central Bellingham is this 62-acre farm that is home to the largest apple orchard in Western Washington. They have 20 varieties and a country cafe that does indeed serve their homemade apple pie. They also make their own cider. But not to be missed is the "cider frost" -- a delicious Honeycrisp cider slushy! 

Bellewood Acres | 6140 Guide Meridian Rd, Lynden, WA 98264 

Chapter 4

Where to stay

Sleep in a lighthouse

Hotel Bellwether 

This boutique hotel with plenty of perks is the ultimate waterfront getaway. The first thing you'll see is the Lighthouse Suite -- that's right, guests can opt to stay in a 3-story lighthouse with 360-degree views of Bellingham Bay. However, all the rooms are great -- most have fireplaces, and they seem to be everywhere you turn in the public spaces too. During your stay, be sure to say hello to their canine concierge, Bella!

Hotel Bellwether | 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham WA 98225 

Sponsored by Visit Bellingham. KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

