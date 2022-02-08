Bellingham musician competes on 'America's Got Talent'

Mr. Moo Shakes drums in a cow outfit to maintain his secret identity. #k5evening

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A local musician gets his shot at fame on NBC's "America's Got Talent," but the audience will not learn his name or even see his face.

Mr. Moo Shakes drums along to popular songs on plastic buckets, adding some dance MOOves and a whole lot of attitude as he keeps the beat.

"The average cow, you know, the dream is just to jump over the moon," said Mr. Moo Shakes. "But, no, my dream is to be a star. I want to have my own show in Vegas."