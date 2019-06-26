BELLINGHAM, Wash. — You don't expect to find deep-dish pizza in Bellingham. And yet, there it is- just one of the many surprises one finds in the city.

Fat Pie is in the Fairhaven district, and serves more than deep-dish. You also have a pick of Brooklyn-style and Detroit-style, so it's basically a pizza paradise. The third-floor rooftop deck and killer happy hour don't hurt, either.

Fat Pie | 1015 Harris Ave | 360-366-8090

Fat Pie serves some seriously fat pizza pies.

Bellingham is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, with skiing at Mt. Baker and plenty of other outdoor activities. The Interurban Trail is great for walkers, runners and bikers- and has fantastic views as well.

If you're more of a driving type, head down Chuckanut Drive for some lovely views as well.

Bellingham has plenty of spectacular views to enjoy, especially along Chuckanut Drive.

If you're a fan of the theater, or a history buff, the historic Mount Baker Theatre is a must-see. It was built in 1927 and boasts a magnificent 15-story tower.

Mount Baker Theatre was built as a movie palace, but has both a movie screen and a full stage. They host regular stage productions and movies throughout the year, but if you go for a show, be sure to admire the lobby as well. It features decadent Spanish-Moorish architecture.

Mount Baker Theatre | 104 North Commercial Street | 360-733-5793

Mt. Baker Theatre has a 15-story tower and was built in 1927.

Whether you're an outdoors-enthusiast or a fan of theater- or both- Bellingham has plenty of spots to check out.

