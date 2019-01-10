BELLINGHAM, Wash — Bellingham is earning the nickname “Brewingham” for a reason -- there are more than a dozen breweries in the city, producing award-winning beer.

We visited three, with different atmospheres and selections:

Boundary Bay Brewery

Bellingham’s oldest craft brewery, Boundary Bay Brewery opened in 1995.

“It was a much different beer culture then,” said owner Ed Bennett. "We were one of the few Northwest breweries to jump in and start making an IPA,” said owner Ed Bennett.

India Pale Ale remains their top-seller.

The family-friendly open-air taproom and beer garden are great places to also grab a bite. But the real draw is Boundary Bay's history - nearly a quarter-century of serving the community.

"I like to think that they're getting Bellingham in miniature here,” said co-owner Janet Lightner. "We like to welcome all and our staff is friendly and diverse and I think that's something that makes me really proud. We have second generation that are working for us now. So their parents worked for us, they raised their children, and their children work for us. And that makes your heart sing, right?"

Twin Sisters Brewing Company

Just a few miles away from Boundary Bay, you'll find one of the city's newest breweries - Twin Sisters Brewing Company. They serve small-batch beers in wide-open spaces.

"We've estimated somewhere between 800-900 people on the property at one time. So, it's big,” laughed Chad Bumford, Director of Operations.

There are three main areas: a full-service restaurant, featuring a full menu along and a full bar; a spacious beer garden space - the largest one in Bellingham – with outdoor games and food service; and a smaller adults-only indoor space focused on beer making.

Twin Sisters has more than a dozen beers on-tap at any given time but you might want to try a lager – Bumford said it's the next big trend in craft beer.

Stone's Throw Brewery

For beer lovers who prefer a smaller space, Stone's Throw Brewery offers an intimate space. It’s also the only brewery in Fairhaven.

"We want people to feel welcome, like you're walking in to not just your friend's house, but maybe you walk in to an unfamiliar place and you leave with a familiar place in your heart, in your mind, in your stomach,” said co-owner Jack Pflueger.

He and longtime friend Tony Luciano met at Western Washington University and bonded over beer. Years later, they opened Stone's Throw with the intention of people meeting up and kicking back.

'You're not walking into a big beer hall, it's quaint and intimate,” Luciano said.

It’s also unique. Shipping containers house the brew tanks and neighbors helped build the outdoor seating area, which has a cozy backyard feel.

