The company in Bellingham that makes award-winning hot sauces

These sauces are delicious, hot, and flavorful. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A passion for peppers and spices is what made owner Matt Mini, aka Funky, start Funky’s Hot Sauce Factory back in 2006, but he didn’t begin selling his sauces to the public until 2019. The hunt to find that perfect pepper starts at home, where he grows peppers in his front yard.

“I started experimenting making hot sauce, and I got really into fermentation,” Mini said. “People said to me, you should sell this stuff in stores.”

Today, you can find Funky's products in Washington, Oregon, California, and even in Canada.

The reviews of friends and family members is what led into the hot sauce and the creation of many flavors with different levels of hotness like the “Wild Child,” their mildest and gateway sauce. Or the “Mars Mist,” a sauce that will surprise your taste buds, the fruit and heat of the peppers are rounded with sweet pineapple.

Without a question some of their sauces are just not for beginners like “The Ghost of Christmas” and the “Seeing Stars."

“Seeing Stars” got first place at the 2022 NYC Hot Sauce Expo in the Screaming Mimi “Reaper Sauce” category. This extremely hot sauce was made with Skagit county, Washington grown Carolina Reapers.

Funky’s Hot Sauce Factory takes pride in being a Bellingham, WA company and are committed to using locally sourced and organic ingredients when available.

Currently, they have 10 products on the market when it comes to hot sauce, but Matt promises many more are coming to their lineup.