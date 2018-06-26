The coolest treat this summer may be inside Bellevue’s first liquid nitrogen ice cream shop.

FogRose Ice Cream blends science with good taste, making made-to-order scoops with liquid nitrogen and fresh ingredients.

"It basically flash-freezes the ice cream as it churns, so it breaks down all the ice crystals,” said owner Quyen Dang. "I remember seeing it for the first time and being so amazed at the process."

After working for 11 years as a civil engineer, Dang left the field, traveled, and ate. She discovered liquid nitrogen ice cream was taking hold in other parts of the country, and decided to bring it to Washington State.

FogRose also features next-level toppings brought in daily by a pastry chef, like macarons, chocolate bark, and merangue.

"You eat with your eyes first, and it's so pretty,” said customer Katie Lai. "I feel like a kid when I'm here.”

Customers choose every element of their order, from the ice cream base and flavors, to the colorful cone.

"They are as much involved in the process of making ice cream as we are, because they get to customize it and make it the way they want it,” Dang said.

Flavors rotate monthly, so one visit may not be enough. Just ask Lai.

"I come here at least 3-4 times a week,” she said, laughing.

Ice cream starts at $5.95 with additional costs for add-ons.

FogRose is located in Soma Tower North on 106th Ave. NE and is open every day of the week except Monday.

© 2018 KING