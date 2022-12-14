Bellevue woman re-invents hospital gowns to make health journeys easier

Arkëras makes adaptive loungewear for the hospital, long-term care, labor and delivery, or home. #k5evening

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue designer created a gender and size-inclusive line of gowns — but not the kind associated with red carpets.

Tammera Mason’s gowns are for health journeys, made by her company Arkëras.

“Honestly, I've never wanted to start a fashion line,” she said. “The inspiration for this was caretaking for my grandmother Eleanor. She was always elegant and loved grace."

As her health declined, traditional hospital gowns simply didn't fit or reflect who she was. After she passed, Mason reflected on how her final weeks could have been made more comfortable.



"It's not even about how I saw my grandmother, it's about how she saw herself,” Mason said. “So the idea of giving back and giving her that dignity was super important to me."

The experience lead her to invent a line of high-quality gowns, designed for ease of wear and access for caregivers.



"Arkëras is meant to sound like ‘Our Care Is,’ and it's actually a combination of my name and my husband's because there's strength in unity,” Mason said.



They’re made with luxurious and eco-friendly fabrics like modal, organic cotton, and linen. But it's the designs that truly set them apart from traditional hospital gowns.

