Bellevue Square celebrates The Year of the Rabbit this Saturday

More than 20 colorful performances will take place live onstage for the first time since the pandemic. #k5evening

BELLEVUE, Wash — On Saturday, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Bellevue Square ushers in the Year of the Rabbit with twenty performances arranged by the Seattle Chinese Cultural Arts Association.

Shoppers will see colorful dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, and musical performances. There will be calligraphy demonstrations, opportunities for memorable photos, and arts and crafts for the kids.

It all leads up to the Chinese Lion and Dragon Parade, marching down the center of the mall. That happens at 2 p.m.

"It's quite loud," said The Bellevue Collection's VP of marketing Jennifer Leavitt. "It's very boisterous but it's really a spectacular sight to see!"

The celebration marks the first return of live performances to Bellevue Square since 2000.

"This is just one of the most colorful cultural celebrations we have," Leavitt said. "We really love it."

Among the dance troupes, shoppers will see Huayin Performing Arts Group, Dongfang Dance Academy, and Seattle Ensemble of Songs and Dances. Martial Arts demonstrations will be conducted by the International Wudang Martial Arts Academy, Northwest Wushu Seattle Martial Arts School and Shaolin Kung Fu Academy. Among the expected calligraphers are Master Ben-Sam Ho, artist Sue Hwang, and artists from Yuming Fine Arts.

Shoppers will also see Lunar New Year displays featuring traditional Chinese garments and artifacts. From Guest Services, they can also pick up a specially designed rabbit craft to make at home.

"Everybody loves bunnies so the Year of the Rabbit is really exciting for us," Leavitt said. "I think people will have a lot of fun with it."