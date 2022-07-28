Bellevue man steps into his brother's pedals for Fred Hutch's Obliteride

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Though there's a 13-year difference between Matt Hooper and his oldest brother Chris, the two siblings shared a strong bond.



"It's hard to describe him. Warm, sweet, witty. He had the best jokes and whether it was at your expense or his, he was going to get that last joke in," Matt said.



But 13 years ago, Chris received news that was no laughing matter.



"He told me in 2009, a short time after he found out himself, he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, which is a blood cancer, blood disease," Matt said. "I got the opportunity to test myself right away and I was a perfect match for him. I donated my stem cells. I was able to donate to him a few months after he told me about his diagnosis."



Matt's lifesaving gift and medical treatment added more than a decade to Chris’s life. But just weeks before he was to start a new treatment, his brother lost the fight.



"Being that close is hard to accept and 13 years is not enough time. With that said though, the more research that can be done you know, the more time we can all get with our loved ones."

