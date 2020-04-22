BELLEVUE, Wash. — Neurodiversity Navigators, formerly known as Autism Spectrum Navigators, tries to make one thing very clear - the program is designed to build on students' strengths, rather than fix perceived deficits.

In addition to typical college coursework, students in the Bellevue College program have an enhanced curriculum focusing on executive functioning, self-advocacy, self-regulation and social interaction.

"While it won't hold your hand, it will help you figure out what way you need to go," said program participant Ty Hammerstrom, "They are definitely helping me advocate for myself and are encouraging others to do it."

Bellevue College receives national recognition for its work with autistic students

Best Value Schools

"When our students come to our college, they are all damaged in some way. I can't say all, but many of them in some way. And we have to do that repair process," said Program Director Sara Sanders, "I'm not blaming K-12. The teachers are trying very hard and doing wonderful things, but it's very, very difficult. They are leaving college with the knowledge that they can be themselves and accomplish what they want to accomplish."

Neurodiversity Navigators is a free program for students enrolled at Bellevue College and was named #1 of the 25 Best Colleges for Students With Autism in 2020.

