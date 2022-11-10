Bellevue's Matcha Magic serves up colorful, unique drinks using Japanese green tea

Rachel Barnecut left a career at Boeing to open "Matcha Magic" after falling in love with Green Tea during a trip to China. #k5evening

BELLEVUE, Wash. — When Rachel Barnecut opened Matcha Magic in April, it was a leap of faith. She wanted to share her new passion with the community by making the green tea powder called matcha, fun!

"I loved the taste of it. By contrast, I used to drink coffee and found it was making me anxious," Barnecut shared. "And as I drank matcha, the caffeine induced anxiety went away. I just felt so much better."

The Matcha Magic Cafe is bright and colorful and so are the unique drinks on the menu.

It's one of the few places where you can find drinks like a Matcha Julep, an Ube Matcha, or a Strawberry Matcha latte. All of the drinks are dairy free.

"I wanted to create a space that was both engaging from a physical perspective and really welcoming; and also introduce and make matcha really approachable to people, much like we've done with coffee, but do that with for matcha," Barnecut explained.

Matcha Magic also serves up creative takes on typical menu items. They offer 5 different acai bowls and six different varieties of toasts. You can even try a "Flight of Toast," with choices like Greek Life, Avocado Toast, Chocolate Haze, and PB Crunch.

The cafe opened in April, and Rachel is already thinking about growing the business. Meanwhile, they are also giving back, donating 5 percent of their sales to the non-profit Ladies Who Launch. The organization celebrates and empowers women and non-binary small business owners and entrepreneurs.