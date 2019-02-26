SEATTLE — This week, KEXP heads south of the border for Mexico City's NRMAL festival. DJs Kevin Cole, Cheryl Waters and DJ Chilly will host live bands from Mexico City each day this week from 10-6, and stream live on the KEXP YouTube channel.

Wed 2/27, Beirut at The Paramount

The Santa Fe band's fifth album, Gallipoli, came out earlier this month. It was Beirut's first release in 4 years.

Sat 3/2 and Sun 3/3, Lemolo at The Crocodile

Belltown Bash is being hosted at The Crocodile and is celebrating women in music with acts like Lemolo, Adra Boo, Scarlet Parke, Hotels, and many more over its two nights.

Sun 3/3, Carrie Akre of Hammerbox at the Clock-out Lounge

A benefit concert is being held for Kim Warnick of Fastbacks, who slipped on ice and broke her shoulder during Seattle's snowmageddon. The night is called Warnigedon, and features Bread and Butter, Alcohol Funnycar, Tom Price Desert Classic, and more.

