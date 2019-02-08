SEATTLE — I'm kinda nervous as I crouch into the ready position next to the net on the green, clay courts at Seattle Tennis Club. "You're gonna come back to this side. And then you gonna roll the ball back to me," says Scott Moore, STC Tennis Director.

Sounds simple. But if I do not roll the ball quickly...and accurately, I might get in the way of play, the ultimate ballboy faux pas. "The players don't ever want to see you, hear you. You blend in. As a ball kid, you don't smile. You don't talk to the players. You follow instructions."

The 129th Washington State Open culminates this weekend at Seattle Tennis Club on the shores of Lake Washington. Moore runs the tournament.

He says being a ballboy or ballgirl starts wtih the proper stance, kneeling on one leg next to the net...one hand down, like a sprinter. "One hand behind the back please yes. Excellent. Great form. You are ready to go." Am I?

Ryan and Trevor are on the court with me. Or, I should say, I am on the court wtih Ryan and Trevor. "You are not the event. The players are."

Trevor hits a ball into the net. I explode to the ball and amble gracefully back to my original spot. Moore reminds me that if I go a certain distance, I am to end up on the other side. "When you pass the center service line, you are going to want to continue to go."

My first instinct is to toss the ball to the players. But Moore says, "You're going to do a nice lunge and roll. That's going to create the best accuracy."

At one point, Ryan breaks a string. I bolt out to help him find a replacement. Not part of my job, says Moore. "If someone breaks a string, you do not charge the player. You'll get tackled by security."

Given that it's nearing 80 degrees, I sense both players need refreshment. And given that there's a water cooler right behind my netside perch, I offer them water. But Moore reminds me that ballboy does not mean waterboy. "Yeah they have their own coolers."

One of Trevor's shots is particularly close. I can see clearly that it is just outside the lines. I yell, "Out!" Moore says this may not be the best move, unless? "Yes if you'd like to get quickly escorted away from the tournament."

The gathered crowd claps as I hand a ball to Ryan. I sense the clapping is for me. "They actually were probably more focused on the great tennis, on the shot making."

Such is the life of a ballboy. Not seen. Not heard. Focused on one thing. The ball(s). "You have to have an intense focus. You want the camera never to notice you. You should not look at the camera."

I ask when a ballboy becomes a ballMAN. "The boy becomes a ball man when you actually are part of a Grand Slam. Then you are a ball man. Today you were a ball kid."

Moore offers a 3-week ballboy or ballgirl training course. He suspects it might take me six weeks.

Fans can watch the Washington State Open for free this weekend. The women's final begins at 10a Sunday with the men's final to follow.