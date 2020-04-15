SEATTLE — A craft brewery in Ballard found a new way to serve, in every meaning of the word.

Reuben’s Brews is producing a new hazy IPA and donating 100% of the profits to Big Table, an organization that helps food and beverage workers who lost jobs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We live in the community, we walk here to work, our kids go to school just down the street,” said Reuben’s founder Adam Robbings. “It's important to recognize at a time like this the place that you live."

He and his wife founded the brewery and named it after their first son. Reuben’s makes made award-winning beers and the taproom has become community gathering space for families and friends.

But the stay-at-home order impacted their small business, like so many others. Their taproom is closed for guests but is offering to-go service.

"We lost half of our production overnight when the restaurants were closed, half of our sales were shot,” Robbings said. “But we have half still, right? So it's definitely a glass half full.”

After ensuring his employees could work safely and stay employed, Robbings turned to his third concern: giving back.

That’s when he got the idea to use his active production line to create the new beer. It’s called “You Are Not Alone,” inspired by the phrase used regularly on the radio by KEXP DJ John Richards.

The canned Hazy IPA is called "You Are Not Alone," inspired by KEXP DJ John Richards.

Reuben's Brews

"It's as if I was using that phrase for years just for this moment now. Because so many people feel alone, so many people are isolated,” Richards said.

Richards also understands the strain on hospitality workers. He co-owns the Capitol Hill bar Life on Mars, which was set to celebrate a first anniversary in June.

Instead, along with many other businesses, they temporarily closed and Richards had to lay off 23 employees.

But he's still hopeful.

"Everybody is having the same experience, just different versions of it,” he said. “So I think when we say, ‘you are not alone,’ or when we're on the air, or we're talking about our business struggling, everybody has a version of that."

At least nine other craft breweries will release their own version of the “You Are Not Alone” can. Robbings hopes to raise between $25,000 to $50,000.

In addition to the monetary donation, the sentiment sends a unifying message in a time of distance.

"The first thing that craft as an industry wants to do is support the community that supports them, especially in a time like this,” he said.

Robbings also shared the recipe for his hazy IPA for home brewers.

The canned version is expected to be released around April 16 but according to Reuben's website, "the beer will let us know when it's ready!"

