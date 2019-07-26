SEATTLE — The Seafair Pirates are back for the 70th summer in a row!

Team Evening's Jose Cedeno met up with them to learn a few tips on becoming a pirate for a day.

"What it takes really to be a Seafair pirate is love for the city," said pirate 'Terrible' Terrel, "We give the city what they want, and that's a little bit of fun and a little bit of terror."

To begin his pirate makeover, Jose was draped with a leather pirate sash. Then came an iconic tricorne pirate hat. A few rings were added to his fingers for some finishing touches -- because what's a pirate without their treasure?!

The pirate sword, of course, came with another lesson. The Captain and his crew taught Jose to scrape the sword on the ground to "scare" people off. Then embodying a pirate was just about holding your ground and staying tough.

Catch the Seafair Pirates, along with Seafair Queen Alcyone Kim Holcomb, this Saturday, July 27 at the Torchlight Parade! Expect excitement, explosions and more!

