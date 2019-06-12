SEATTLE — They are self-defined as "Led Zeppelin meets Lead Belly."

That's because one genre just isn't enough to define 4-piece band BEARAXE. They've been rocking venues around the Northwest with their unique style since summer 2016.

"We're kind of experimenting with a lot of older genres that are not being played out, and then mashing them together," said lead singer Shaina Shepherd.

The band is rooted in prog-rock and soul, but also combines funk, jazz, and proto-punk.

"It's very organic the way our music flows," said drummer Oz Labrae.

Produced by Grammy-award winning rock musician Jack Endino, their debut EP Last Call is an "unapologetically chaotic story of Black Feminism."

"There's a lot of freedom in our songs which I'm all for," said guitarist Matt Williams.

You can catch BEARAXE on the show Band In Seattle on Dec. 7-8.

Band in Seattle airs on Saturday night’s on KONG TV at 10:30 pm and on KING 5 on Sundays at 11:35 pm.

