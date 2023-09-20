Cheers to Barney, one of the oldest harbor seals in the world!

He was born at Seattle Aquarium in 1985. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Seattle Aquarium is celebrating something old and something new.

Last week, Barney the harbor seal celebrated his 38th birthday – which is roughly 98 in harbor seal years.

“He is one of the oldest harbor seals that we know in human care, and honestly one of the oldest harbor seals we know in the world,” said Dr. Erin Meyer, Chief Conservation Officer at Seattle Aquarium.

Born at the Seattle Aquarium in 1985, Barney reportedly enjoys napping and getting his daily teeth cleanings.

He celebrated his big birthday with a special cake.

"The cake that he ate was not the birthday cake that I would like to have for my birthday,” Meyer said. “He had an ice cake that had herring baked into it."

The Aquarium is also celebrating its next phase, the Ocean Pavilion. The structure is finally nearing completion after nearly a decade of planning, design and construction.

"Seattle Aquarium's Ocean Pavilion is going to celebrate the biodiversity and cultural diversity on the other side of the Pacific, in the coral triangle. So, places like Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines,” Meyer said. "Habitats that those who live here in Washington State may never get a chance to see."

There will be mangroves, seagrasses and nearly 30 species of coral. The largest habitat, called “The Reef,” will feature sharks, gliding rays and schooling fish.

Construction began in 2020 on the Ocean Pavilion, which is adjacent to the Aquarium. The project is funded by public/private partnerships

"Now we see the light at the end of the tunnel. Less than a year from now, the Ocean Pavilion will open and we are looking forward to welcoming our community through those doors,” Meyer said.