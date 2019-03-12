SEATTLE — Bar Taglio in downtown Seattle serves Roman-style pizza al taglio- which means they serve this square-shaped pizza by the slice.

Roman-style pizza is traditionally served in square slices as opposed to the standard triangle slices you see. It also has a crust that's crispy on the outside, airy on the inside, but sturdy enough to hold lots of toppings. And Bar Taglio's pizza does exactly that!

Bar Taglio serves Roman pizza by the slice.

At Bar Taglio, you'll find pizza like the carbonara, with guanciale, onion, and potato. Their margherita DOC features special buffalo mozzarella that's so quality is has the DOC marker. DOC meaning, in Italian, "Denominazione di Origine Controllata". In English, that's "Denomination of Controlled Origin".

The bar specializes in pizza, but you'll find other delightful options on the menu as well. Their insalata di barbabieole features shaved chioggia beets, which as also known as candycane beets, thanks to their beautiful interior.

This insalata di barbabietole features red and golden beats as well as whipped ricotta.

If you've never tried Roman-style pizza before, head to Bar Taglio for a crash course in this delicious pizza.

Bar Taglio | 822 1st Ave, Seattle, WA

