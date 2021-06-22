This South Seattle spot serves food from New Mexico

Bang Bang Kitchen near Othello station serves food inspired by the owners' childhoods in New Mexico. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The state of New Mexico has a cuisine all of its own - and you can get a taste of it at Bang Bang Kitchen in Seattle.

Bang Bang Kitchen is right near Othello station in South Seattle. The restaurant, which has two locations - one in South Seattle, one in Belltown - serves food inspired by the childhoods of owners Yuki and Miki Sodos, sisters who grew up in New Mexico.

Hatch Chile, a pepper that's a regional staple in New Mexico, features prominently on their menu. Their Bang Bang Burrito comes with Christmas sauce, which is combination of red and green chile - hence the name, Christmas sauce!

Bang Bang Kitchen also has a unique appetizer on their menu - sopapillas, pillowy fried dough with honey for dipping. It's the perfect palate cleanser before a delicious meal.

Their drinks also have a lot of personality. The Rico Suave is a rum drink served in a golden pineapple, while their Getting Fritz-ky is named after one of the owners' partners!