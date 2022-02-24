Band in Seattle is back, rocking the stage with the kickoff of season 8

The show features live music performances of local bands and more. #k5evening

SEATTLE — "Band in Seattle" is a program that gives an inside look, and live performances of, Pacific Northwest up-and-coming bands. All bands perform live at Victory studios where the show is filmed.

Many very talented upcoming bands rock the stage this season including Assertion, Enumclaw, Breaks and Swells, and more.

“It's an iconic Seattle thing," singer Tekla Waterfield said. "You just feel like you are at a show, the vibe."

Viewers and fans can enjoy these live performances and tune in to KONG TV Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. and on KING 5 Sundays at 11:30 p.m. Band In Seattle will have the performances on their YouTube channel.

“Season 8 was a lot of fun to shoot, we had some energetic and exciting bands,” show director Josh Mallinger said.

The process of creating music and performances in Washington state has developed great music giants from Jimi Hendrix to Nirvana to Pearl Jam. This extraordinary environment continues to nurture new sounds and kinds of music.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring really intimate views of what bands are like," show creator Conrad W. Denke said. "What I like people to know is that this show exists.”