A ballpark with many choices when it comes to food

SEATTLE — Mariners Executive Chef Javier Rosa shared with us his favorite spots for food at T-Mobile Park; with many choices to pick from and cuisines from many cultures, it was not an easy.

“We don’t sacrifice the quality here in T-Mobile Park, and everything is fresh,” said Mariners Executive Chef Javier Rosa. “It’s an experience; people don’t just come here for the baseball game.”

Javier tells us the must-stops you have to do when visiting the ballpark are:

Seafood lovers need to try the crab sandwich at Way Back Crab Shack, located out in the deep left-center field.

Another of Javier’s favorites when it comes to Mexican food is the Shrimp quesadilla at Edgar’s Cantina, with chipotle crema, Pico de Gallo, and pineapple.

If you are really hungry, stop by Holy BBQ Smoke for the giant loaded baked potato with pulled pork and jalapeno cheese sauce.

Last but not least is a delicious fried chicken sandwich and the garlic waffle fries at Chick Chick Boom, located in the right field.